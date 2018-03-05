February is a busy, busy month for all of the emerging and established musicians participating in the annual RPM challenge — to make a record over the course of the month.

"Everyone is excited to share their music and proud of that," says co-ordinator Elling Lien of the local participants in the 2018 RPM Challenge.

"It was just really cool."

The RPM Challenge is an international non-competitive music-making event held every February, with many people in Newfoundland and Labrador taking part through Lien's group, Unpossible NL.

The challenge, open to everyone, is to create and record an album of original music during the month of February, simply because you can.

Lien said there were about 120 albums of new music made in in this province in February for the RPM Challenge.

Most of the music came from the St. John's area, but Lien said he received music from all across the province.

Musicians of all ages and abilities

Lien said the musicians range from preschoolers to senior citizens, with brand new musicians, like 17-year-old Greta Warner, and established entertainers, such as Joanna Barker, who, with a friend, recorded under the name The Belle Trackies.

"It's a low risk situation to experiment," said Lien.

Have a listen to Elling Lien's conversation with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett.

