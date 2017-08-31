MusicNL has announced the 2017 nominees for the organization's annual award show.

Janet Cull, Steve Maloney, Ian Foster and The Once lead the nominees with five nominations apiece, while other artists with multiple nominations include Gavin Simms, The Kubasonics, Town House, Earle & Coffin, Doug Dorward, Clare Follett and Rough Hands.

Album of the year looks to be a highly competitive category, with Chris LeDrew, Earle & Cofffin, Ian Foster, Janet Cull, Steve Maloney and The Once facing off for top honours.

The awards will be given out on Oct. 15 during a ceremony hosted by Alan Doyle at the St. John's Convention Centre.

The full list of nominees is available here.