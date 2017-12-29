2018 could be an extraordinary year at Supreme Court in St. John's for murder trials.

There could be as many as six murder trials next year because of a small spike in killing in 2017, and the Jordan ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada that says trials must take place in a timely fashion.

That means that if you are living in the St. John's area, you could end up with a summons for jury duty; it's common for hundreds of people to be summoned for jury selection for each trial, with the number whittled down to 12 jurors and two to four alternates.

Anne Norris

The first trial is set to begin in mid-January, when Anne Norris, 30, will stand trial for the first-degree murder of Marcel Reardon, 46, in St. John's.

Anne Norris is charged with the first-degree murder of Marcel Reardon. Her trial begins Jan. 15. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Reardon's body was found behind Harbour View Apartments off Brazil Street on May 9, 2016. CBC was told he had apparently been clubbed to death.

Norris, an accomplished athlete in karate and basketball, had just recently moved into the building.

The trial is slated to begin Jan. 15 and last five weeks.

Steven Neville

On March 5, Steven Neville, 27, will face a second trial for the murder of Doug Flynn, 19, and attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer in Paradise in October 2010.

Steven Neville is facing a second trial in March for the murder of Doug Flynn and attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer in October 2010. (CBC)

Neville was convicted in February 2013 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. But in November 2015, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial, saying the judge at the first trial had given insufficient instruction to the jury concerning intent for murder in comparison with manslaughter.

Neville's new trial is scheduled to take 10 weeks.

Trent Butt

On March 25, Trent Butt will go to trial, charged with the first-degree murder of his daughter, Quinn, 5.

Trent Butt's first-degree murder trial for the death of his five-year-old daughter, Quinn, is set to begin March 25. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Butt is accused of killing her in April 2016 in Carbonear. Her body was pulled from the family home, which had been set on fire. Butt is accused of starting the fire and is also charged with arson. His trial is slated for eight weeks.

Paul Connolly

Later in the year, in November, Paul Connolly, 36, is scheduled for a six-week trial for the first-degree murder of Steven Miller, 25, in Conception Bay South in July 2016.

Two other men, Chesley Lucas, 24, and Calvin Kenny, 25, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in that case.

Paul Connolly, 36, is scheduled to stand trial for the first-degree murder of Steven Miller in July 2016. (CBC)

Last week in provincial court in St. John's, Judge Colin Flynn rejected a joint submission of seven-and-a-half years in prison for each of them, but because of a publication ban, CBC can't report Flynn's reasons.

There are two other murder cases that could end up at Supreme Court in St. John's next year.

Allan Potter and Daniel Leonard

The preliminary hearing for Allan Potter, 54, and Daniel Leonard, accused of killing Dale Porter, 39, in North River in June 2014 will resume in Harbour Grace in March.

Allan Potter, left, and Daniel Leonard are facing first-degree murder charges for the murder of Dale Porter in 2014. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled to resume in March in Harbour Grace. (CBC)

Craig Pope

Craig Pope, 32, is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of David Collins, 36, in the Mundy Pond area of St. John's. He's back in provincial court in St. John's on Jan. 4 for a status report.