New town and city councils will be voted in tonight as municipal elections take place across the province.

Voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though in St. John's many voters have already cast their ballots by mail.

Residents should check with their local town council office for the location of the nearest voting station.

Must-watch races

There are several key races to watch, including in St. John's and Mount Pearl, where voters are tasked with picking a new mayor.

In St. John's, current city councillor Danny Breen, former mayor Andy Wells and community activist Renee Sharpe are all vying to become the new mayor. Dennis O'Keefe announced he would not seek re-election in August.

Mount Pearl, the province's second largest city, will also have a new mayor tomorrow with Travis Faulkner and Dave Aker looking to replace outgoing mayor Randy Simms.

In Corner Brook, Mayor Charles Pender is being challenged by business consultant Jim Parsons.

Paradise, Portugal Cove-St. Philips, Marystown and Spaniard's Bay are just some of the other tightly contested races to watch across Newfoundland and Labrador tonight.

Many of the province's municipal councils will be sworn in without having had a proper election, as this year saw an increase in the number of candidates who have been elected by acclamation.

Stay with CBC NL for coverage of tonight's municipal elections.