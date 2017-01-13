The Department of Municipal Affairs is considering options to respond to concerns raised about property assessments in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In an email to CBC on Thursday evening, communications manager Lynn Robinson said the department had received a "considerable" amount of feedback on the issue after the last assessments came into effect in 2016.

Municipal Affairs is working with the Municipal Assessment Agency, the City of St. John's and Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador to finalize a review of the provincial legislation regarding property assessments province-wide.

Consultations were held in 2016 and the report included 61 written submissions from taxpayers, municipalities and industry associations.

This home on Carter's Hill, listed at $80,000, went unsold. Despite being considered a probable tear down by its agent, the home was assessed at $176,600. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Taxpayers voiced many concerns about the perceived inequality of assessments and a lack of information provided about how the assessors came to their conclusions.

They also made recommendations, such as shorter assessment cycles, a limit on property value increases and determining taxes based on services used instead of property owned.

Municipalities were concerned with the "burden and the outcomes" of the large number of appeals they were dealing with.

Taxpayers want shorter assessment cycle

When CBC compiled a list of the 100 cheapest homes for sale in St. John's, it found 68 of them were assessed above current market value. A dozen of those homes were assessed more than $50,000 above.

Assessments are done in three-year cycles, with evaluations based on market value on a fixed date.

The latest assessments, handed out in 2016, were based on values as of Jan. 1, 2014 — when the market was hot.

While the market had slowed down by the time the assessments came into effect two years later, they were still based on those inflated values.

"There was a preference for a base assessment year closer to the actual year of taxation and therefore more reflective of current economic conditions," the Municipal Affairs report said. "Taxpayers recommended either two-year, or one-year cycles."

Feedback showed administrative concerns with using shorter cycles — the same number of homes would need to be assessed in less time.

The Assessment Act came into law in 2007, and was last amended in 2012.