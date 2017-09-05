Masleen Kwindima looked upwards, eyes wide and a smile on her face, as an acrobat weaved in and out of a hoop suspended three metres above the ground.

An opera singer hit near- impossible notes in the background as Kwindima and more than 1,000 other first-year students took it all in.

The university welcomed its new faces on Monday by showcasing its most talented students from various walks of life.

"Getting to know different cultures is great," Kwindima said afterwards. "And being in a different environment is great."

Masleen Kwindima came to Memorial University from her home in Zimbabwe based on the reputation of the school and Newfoundland and Labrador. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

There was a Bollywood dance routine, a performance by Sea-Hawks cheerleaders and a rendition of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody played by a horn quartet.

For most students, it was their first university experience.

For some, their first in Newfoundland. For others, their first in Canada.

Tania Sibanda of Ontario came to Memorial University for a change of scenery and has quickly made new friends. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Tania Sibanda came to Memorial University from her home in Ontario. She was looking for a change of scenery, and found one in Newfoundland.

"At first I was nervous, but then there's a lot of events going and I met new friends," she said. "My nerves have kind of come down. There's a lot of people to help and everyone here is super friendly."

Ian Best made the move to St. John's from Clarenville — just a two-hour drive from home, but a whole new experience.

Joshua Avery and Ian Best of Clarenville made the two-hour move to St. John's to attend Memorial University this year. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

He's now part of a community with 18,000 other students, or about three times the size of his hometown.

"It's a lot of people," he said, looking around the crowd at the Field House. "It's a big event. Something to move on with, something to be excited about."

While times have perhaps never been tougher at Memorial University, excitement filled the campus on Monday.

The school faced tough decisions after the provincial budget in April gutted $3 million from its funding.

In May, the school's board of regents voted to pass a budget implementing new fees and tuition hikes. A tuition freeze will remain for students until 2021, but all students will face course and campus renewal fees for this school year.

Students from outside the province will face a tuition hike next fall.

A little Bohemian Rhapsody to fire up the crowd pic.twitter.com/7F00n5aNRK — @ryancookeNL

Even so, it was the school's programming — along with the province's reputation — that drew Masleen Kwindima to travel nearly 12,000 kilomtres from Zimbabwe.

"I like Canada but in Newfoundland, I love it. People here are so nice. They are funny, they are welcoming, and there's great education down here. I like it."