An international student at Memorial University charged with attempted murder has been found fit to stand trial.

Masih Allahbakhshi, 28, had undergone a seven-day psychiatric assessment.

He allegedly attacked a fellow student on a walking trail on Signal Hill on April 7, sending them both over the edge of a cliff.

He was originally charged with assault in the incident, but the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary upgraded the charge as new information was learned. Police, however, haven't said what influenced that decision.

According to police, Allahbakhshi and the man he allegedly attacked know each other, but the two are not related.

Allahbakhshi is due back in court for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.