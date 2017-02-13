The Memorial University Sea-Hawks showed their strength in the pool over the weekend at the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Swimming Championships in Prince Edward Island, claiming 17 medals overall, including five gold.

"We didn't have any gold medals over the past four seasons so this is a big step up for us," said MUN head coach Duffy Earle.

"It's definitely been one of our strongest performances in many years for our swimmers."

Duffy Earle, head coach of the MUN swim team, called the team's performance over the weekend "fantastic." (MUN Athletics/Submitted)

Veronica Reid ended up at the top of the podium in three events, and added a bronze medal to her total.

Sam Leawood took home one gold and one bronze, in the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly finals, respectively.

Charli LeBlanc finished with one gold and three silver medals.

"This is our prime motivation to see our kids come away to these meets and do so well," said Earle.

She said the medals are a result of a rebuilding of the team and better training, and both the coaches and swimmers are excited about the results.

The 2016-2017 MUN men's swim team. (MUN Athletics)

"We've retained more swimmers from within the province but we've also recruited some from outside the province and the team has just really come together," said Earle.

Some of the swimmers will get a chance to catch their breath, but not for long.

Reid, LeBlanc, Leawood and David Haines are heading to the 2017 U Sports Swimming Championships in Quebec later this month.