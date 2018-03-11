Memorial University's School of Pharmacy's annual pill drop has two goals: giving people a way to safely dispose of pills, and educating them on medication safety and pharmacists' role in the health-care system.

The MUN pharmacy school has held an annual pill drop-off for the public during March, which is Pharmacist Awareness Month, for several years, said Dr. Lisa Bishop, the school's interim dean, on Sunday.

The student-run volunteer event provides an opportunity to interact with and educate the public, who can drop off expired or unused medications and know they will be disposed of safely via incineration.

Dr. Lisa Bishop, the interim dean at MUN's pharmacy school, said running the pill drop-off is valuable experience for students. (CBC)

"We want our students to understand that there's more to being a pharmacist than just giving the medications, giving advice about the medications," Bishop said. "It's also about helping people de-prescribe, so coming off medications that they no longer need."

It's important to get these medications out of the home, but also key that it is done properly. Medications thrown in the trash can be retrieved by someone else, or ingested by animals at the dump. And pills and liquids that are flushed down the toilet or washed down the sink eventually end up in the environment, where they can affect wildlife.

Everything from vitamins to opioids — and a tooth

Medications brought to official public drop-offs like the one held by MUN pharmacy students on Sunday are disposed of through high-heat incineration.

During the four-hour event, students saw medications ranging from vitamins and over-the-counter painkillers — and a lone tooth — to prescribed medications for serious conditions, including prescription opioids, said third-year pharmacy student Rachel Ward.

A Canadian Institute for Health Information study released in late 2017 found that Newfoundland and Labrador had the second highest number of of daily opioid doses per 1,000 residents of all provinces, behind only Alberta.

This was Ward's third year participating in the public pill drop-off, which she said is a great opportunity for students like her to educate the public and disseminate information about safe medication use and disposal.

"I always love coming to this event because we get to talk to the public," Ward said. "We get to see what exactly is out there and how we can make an impact by ensuring it gets returned properly."

Third-year pharmacy student Rachel Ward says she always enjoys the public pill drop-off, which she has participated in every year as a student. (CBC)

That in-person interaction between patients and pharmacists is an important part of the health-care system, said MUN professor Dr. Debbie Kelly, as is the increasing collaboration between pharmacists and other health-care professionals.

"Pharmacists are really moving from behind the counter to working one-on-one with patients and really collaborating with physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers," said Kelly, an associate professor at the School of Pharmacy.

Preparing students to have those interactions every day in their work as pharmacists is a big part of the school's curriculum, Kelly said.

"We have a heavy emphasis in our program on training pharmacists to be patient care providers," Kelly said. "People are really surprised to hear we spend very little time touching drugs and actually filling prescriptions." Students focus on learning how to assess a patient's risk factors for medication abuse, working with patients to identify and solve problems related to medication, and collaborating with other healthcare providers, among other concerns.

A pharmacy student sorts pills brought to the drop-off. (CBC)

Visitors to the public pill drop-off could leave with information about questions patients should ask their prescribers about their medications, and the risks of prescription abuse, among other topics.

"There are questions you should ask to make sure that you should be taking that medication," Ward said. "And if you don't need it, then you shouldn't be taking it."

Medication therapy services clinic available free to public

The school also does that collaborative, public-facing work through its medication therapy services clinic, where Kelly is the director. The clinic is unique in Newfoundland and Labrador, and one of only three of its kind of Canada, she said.

Patients can self-refer, or be referred through their physician, for an hour-long clinic appointment where they'll meet with a pharmacist for a comprehensive medication review that will be shared with their physician.

Dr. Debbie Kelly, associate professor at the MUN School of Pharmacy, runs its medication therapy service clinic. (CBC)

There is no cost for the service, Kelly said, and meetings can be in person in St. John's or via distance for patients in other parts of the province.

"The people who come through the program love it," she said. "We've had overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients but also from physicians," Kelly said.

Doctors find out how and when patients are actually taking their medications, which may be different than they believed, and patients find out what they should know about their medications: not just why they've been prescribed and how to take them but when to stop, how to stop, and which problems they should watch for based on their specific health history.

"We have a huge role to play in terms of educating the public around asking the right questions, being advocates for their own health," she said.