Memorial University reached out to the Muslim community on campus Tuesday in a show of support following the shooting of six people in a Quebec City mosque on the weekend.

"We were in a room that was bursting at the seams, which is a really great sign that everybody on campus is committed to ensuring that this is a community that fosters and welcomes an open environment," said Jennifer Massey, director of student life at Memorial.

Memorial University's director of student life, Jennifer Massey, says it's "important to stand in solidarity with our Muslim students". (Keith Burgess/CBC)

More than 100 people showed up in the students' union council chamber for "reflection and prayer".

Those who spoke talked about healing and standing united against intolerance.

Still Affected

Ladan Mowlid, a Muslim woman from Toronto, who is president of the Black Students Association at MUN, was amazed at the turnout and show of support.

"It definitely hurts, it's heavy on the heart."

- Ladan Mowlid , MUN student

"I'm hurting because this is not what our country is all about. This is not what we stand for as people, as Canadians and most importantly as Muslims, so it definitely hurts, it's heavy on the heart," she said, her voice shaking.

Ahmed Khawer, president of the MUN Muslim Student Association, which represents more than 500 Muslims on campus, said Muslims are overwhelmed by the love and support they're getting in the community.

MUN Muslim Student Association president Ahmed Khawer says Muslim students are touched by the outpouring of support they're getting on campus.

He said most are still in shock over what happened.

"Something happening anywhere in Canada is something that affects us. And where it's so close to home, you know? Quebec is only a few provinces away. Something happening here is shocking in a country like Canada," said Khawer.

Renata Lang, a director with Memorial University's Students' Union, said despite some students feeling on edge over the Quebec shooting, most say it's business as usual on campus.

"I haven't noticed students say they do feel unsafe on our campus. And thankfully we haven't seen acts of Islamophobia or xenophobia since I've been around so we do find our community is fairly accepting," said Lang.

On Friday people are invited to create a physical circle of support at 1 p.m. around Memorial's St. John's College chapel where Muslim students and staff pray.

The Human Shield will coincide with other events at mosques across Canada.