An international student at Memorial University charged with attempted murder is back in custody.

Masih Allahbakhshi, 29, is accused of trying to poison the same man he allegedly attempted to later kill.

On April 7, 2017, Allahbakhshi, allegedly pushed a man he was with over a trail on Signal Hill.

CBC was told that both of them fell over the edge, dropping about seven metres.

The new charge against Allahbakhshi alleges that four days earlier, he administered prescription drugs to the same man with the intent "to endanger" the man's life or "cause bodily harm."

Allahbakhshi, who is from Iran, was studying engineering at Memorial University at the time. After being charged with the initial incident, he was banned from campus.

In late April, he was found fit to stand trial following a seven-day psychiatrist assessment.

Then In May, he was released on $8,000 bail, ordered to report to the RNC three times a week, and to surrender his passport.

Allahbakhshi has a bail hearing set for Tuesday on the charge of administering drugs.

His trial for attempted murder is set for Feb. 12 in St. John's.