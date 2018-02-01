A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police observed him driving at speeds above 200 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The vehicle was clocked by an unmarked RCMP officer in the Whitbourne area, heading east, at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release sent by police.

The car was travelling too fast for police to pursue the vehicle, said the release. Instead, RCMP in Holyrood were notified and they stopped the driver near Soldier's Pond, some 93 kilometres east of Whitbourne.

The driver faces several charges, including speeding and imprudent driving, said police.