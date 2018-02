The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for a man who brandished a weapon while robbing a woman in downtown St. John's.

The woman was withdrawing money from an ATM around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The man demanded her money and keys, although the keys were later recovered a short distance away.

No injuries were reported, however the police are treating the investigation as an armed robbery and robbery with violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.