Heavy rain and snow melt caused by warmer temperatures are causing mudslides and washing out roads on Newfoundland's west coast.

RCMP on the west coast are advising motorists that rain has washed out a section of the Trans-Canada Highway, stopping traffic in both directions in the Strawberry Hill area just past Little Rapids.

A view underneath a section of washed-out highway near Little Rapids, N.L. (Submitted by Sandy Dunphy)

Vanessa Burry of Little Rapids told CBC News there is no access to Corner Brook from Deer Lake east.

"The Department for Transportation is there [on scene] … there's some police cars and stuff there, too. They're just directing traffic," she said.

Police say the damage is being assessed and necessary repairs will be made, but drivers can expect delays while emergency crews and the provincial Department of Transportation and Works are on the scene.

Traffic backed up shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday as highway near Little Rapids, N.L. closed due to wash out. (Submitted by Sandy Dunphy)

Barachois Brook, just west of Stephenville Crossing.

Image courtesy of Karen Young and some perspective courtesy of Google street view. #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/VNsUD3GMh7 — @ryansnoddon

Colin Butt posted this video of flooding on Route 430 north of Deer Lake on Twitter just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lots of flooding Route 430 North of Deer Lake. #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/mD5PP1Yy4w — @ColinMButt

'It's pretty hectic'

Woody Point Mayor Greg Osmond said no one can get into or out of the community as the road is completely blocked, but the Department of Transportation and Works is on site "doing a good job."

"We're seeing floods and washouts that we haven't seen in the last 30 or 40 years," Osmond told CBC News late Saturday morning.

Between flooded basements and a temporary power outage when a power line was knocked down, Osmond said "it's pretty hectic."

He said the community "had an extreme amount of snow this year," so all that melting plus nonstop rain is wreaking havoc.

"We've got some guardrails that are actually probably out in the bay right now," said Osmond.

Water levels are so high in Benoit's Cove one garage is almost completely submerged.

Flooding in Benoit's Cove on Saturday morning. (Facebook/Vaughn Keeping)

The mudslide near Benoit’s Cove from Vaughn Keeping. #nltraffic #nlwx @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/urvr9xdqpK — @Fred_Hutton

Meanwhile in Corner Brook, two water mains broke overnight in the Elizabeth Street area; flooding has prompted several road closures; and precautionary boil water advisories are in effect for some areas.

These two just threw their suitcases across the road and trekked through the snow and water to catch their flight to Florida at the Deer Lake airport. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/m2rOqRMzqy — @colleencbc

Marble Mountain is closed for the day, as crews dealing with mud and flooding work to clear ditches and culverts so debris can move through.

A ski hill at Marble Mountain in Steadybrook is almost completely covered in mud Saturday. (Twitter/Marble Mountain)

Rainfall, wind warnings for much of island

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada had warnings in effect for almost all of Newfoundland — only Buchans and the interior was exempt.

Strong winds that may cause damage to buildings are affecting a number of areas, including St. John's and other eastern parts of the island.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for much of the western and southern coasts. Environment Canada is noting the "rain combined with unseasonably mild temperatures will cause substantial snowmelt and runoff."

The frozen ground is not able to absorb the rainfall.

In Labrador, a snowfall warning of 15 to 25 centimetres is in effect for Norman Bay to Lodge Bay.