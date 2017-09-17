Reports of Mt. Scio Savoury going the way of Zest's sweet mustard pickles have been greatly exaggerated.



A viral hoax that spread on Facebook over the weekend claimed the popular savoury was being discontinued.



But a quick glance at the origin of the website, and a chat with the man who runs Mount Scio Farm, quickly dispelled any notions that you soon won't be able to find the classic Newfoundland staple.

"It's obvious to me that it's not true, because I've been working at savoury this fall and it's very much a going concern," said Jeremy Carter, reached at his stall Saturday at the St. John's Farmers' Market.



"My aching body is telling me it's not going away."

A similar story about Labatt's Blue Star beer being discontinued also popped up on Facebook over the weekend, and it too was quickly debunked.

The link to that story now reads: "It was a bad joke and has been deleted!"