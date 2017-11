A man died in an early morning house fire in the Pippy Park area of St. John's, CBC News has learned.

Fire crews from three stations responded to the fire on Mount Scio Road just after 12 a.m., Tuesday

The house was destroyed and St. John's Regional Fire Department said its members couldn't get in the home as it was too hot while they were fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said early Tuesday it didn't appear to be suspicious.