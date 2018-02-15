Known for his big muscles and even bigger gold chains, Mr. T seems to have his steely gaze on a different type of macho.

Anyways, I see curling as a finesse sport, more straight and controlled strength. Not brute strength, like when I was a bouncer, oh no! — @MrT

He's been really into Olympic curling. After Canada took the gold in mixed doubles curling, he took to Twitter to show his admiration for the sport.

Canada defeated Norway in the semi-finals, and Won the Gold medal in the finals vs Switzerland in mixed doubles curling.. I really like curling and I’m learning a lot. #Hurryhard #curlingiscoolfool — @MrT

Mixed doubles curling has been the source of a different kind of Twitter attention.

You won't find me celebrating mixed doubles gold. It doesn't belong in the Olympics. My column. https://t.co/vf0LG4g6pB — @simmonssteve

But it looks like Mr. T would tell those non-believing toe-dippers it's time to get in the pool.