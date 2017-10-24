The fall is shaping up to be a better season for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party compared to summer, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

MQO Research's quarterly poll shows support for the Liberals is at 52 per cent of decided and leaning voters — a jump of 17 percentage points from the last poll in July.

Support for the PCs plummeted by the exact same amount, from 48 to 31 per cent.

The poll showed the NDP held steady at 15 per cent.

Premier Dwight Ball's approval rating remains low, with a mean rating of 4.6 on a scale of one to 10, although that number is up slightly from his previous grade of four in July.

This graph shows how each of the three provincial parties has fared since April 2016. (MQO Research)

People surveyed are feeling less pessimistic, according to the poll results.

When asked if the general outlook in the province has been getting worse over the past three months, 45 per cent said it was, down from 56 per cent who said it was in July.

MQO polled 600 randomly selected eligible voters across the province by telephone from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19. The margin of error is 5.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.