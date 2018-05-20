White Hills Ski Resort explores mountain biking as a summer draw

When the snow melts, and the seasons change, it's usually time for ski hills across Newfoundland and Labrador to shut it down until the off-season is over.

But the general manager of White Hills Ski Resort in Clarenville is hoping to change that, with an ambitious new study being conducted to assess the feasibility of converting the winter sports haven to a mountain biking course for the summer months.

Chris Sheppard says the sport could represent a growing market, and a chance to diversify the hill's clientele.

"They have 200 [mountain biking] members in Gander, 500 in St. John's, so there's a big opportunity for mountain biking," said Sheppard in an interview with CBC Radio's On The Go.

Newcomers encouraged

While it remains to be seen how many people will subject themselves to the learning curve associated with a new sport, he thinks the hill could also encourage newcomers.

He also thinks the tens of thousands of people who pass Clarenville on their way to the Bonavista Peninsula each summer may be interested in the park.

"Like skiing, we'll have rentals, we'll have lessons, the ability to really try it out without making an investment in the bike itself," said Sheppard.

He said the cost, which would include a bike lift to help mountain bikers get back to the top of the hill, could range anywhere between $250,000 to $500,000.

Sheppard expects to get news on the results of the study by early July.