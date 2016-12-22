Two mountain bikes have been lifted from a store in Corner Brook, police say.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Thursday that an Opus mountain bike and an Intense Cycles mountain bike were stolen from a business this week.

The thefts were reported on Wednesday, along with two other break and enters in the city.

Police say the bikes are both black and white, though the Opus has a rear blue wheel.

The Intense bike sells for about US $1,500, according to MTBsale.com. The Opus bike sells for more than $5,000, according to bikenation.ca.

The two bikes were stolen from a Corner Brook business this week, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (RNC)

The RNC in Corner Brook says there has been an increase in the number of break and enters since early December, and police are working with the Corner Brook Board of Trade and the Downtown Business Association to solve the burglaries.

Business owners have been asked to make sure their properties are locked, and have adequate exterior and interior lighting and alarm systems.

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes is asked to contact the RNC.