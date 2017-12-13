Police in St. John's say a fire at a vacant home on Mount Scio Road more than three weeks ago is now being considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the empty house at 307 Mount Scio Rd., near the MUN Botanical Gardens, on the afternoon of Nov. 19, after a fire started in the basement of the home.

At the time, a firefighter told CBC that the home was not connected for electricity. That raised suspicions about how the fire would have started.

There was no one living in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Now, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says fire investigators believe the circumstances around the fire to be suspicious, and they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed what happened during and before the fire.

This was the the second fire on Mount Scio Road in a two-week period in November, with the other on Nov. 7 claiming the life of an elderly man.