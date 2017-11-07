A Mount Pearl homeowner is fed up after five months of not being able to drink or wash in the yellow water that's coming from her tap.

Hanna Maddox lives on Harnum Crescent, off Michener Ave., and says sometime in mid-June the water at her house and at two of her neighbours' homes changed to a dirty yellow colour.

After nearly daily visits from city officials and several attempts to locate the root of the problem, she said the water is worse than ever.

"It's not fit, I won't shower in it," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"We have a small pool for our grandson in the backyard, he couldn't even use it – only two or three times – because the filter kept blocking and it wouldn't work. It was orange."

Someone didn't forget to flush, that's actually just the colour of the water coming from the pipes in Hannah Maddox's home on Harnum Crescent in Mount Pearl. (Submitted by Hannah Maddox)

Maddox said she's had to buy countless cases of bottled water for her family of four since the problem started, and can't wash light clothes because they change colour.

Over the summer, city workers came to Harnum Crescent regularly, Maddox said, testing the water. She said they installed an automatic flush system which ran for 90 minutes every day and another 90 minutes every night.

Getting worse

In October, they dug up a section of the street and replaced a pipe. When that didn't work, they dug up another section and did a full pressure flush, which Maddox said made the water even worse and required a boil order to be put in place.

They're going to dig until they find the problem, finally. - Hannah Maddox

She said since the boil order was lifted Friday the water is dirtier than ever.

Feeling she wasn't getting a proper explanation or solution, Maddox finally took to social media this week to vent her frustrations, and told the city she would be going to the news media.

That prompted calls from the director of public works and an actual house visit from Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker. He told her crews are going to start working to find out exactly what the cause of the problem is, and also committed to reimbursing her for all the bottled water she's had to buy over the last five months.

"He apologized for everything we've gone through and how long it's taken," she said Tuesday. "Next week they're going to start digging and they're going to dig until they find the problem finally."

City response

In a statement to CBC, the City of Mount Pearl says it has tried various methods to flush the water and find the cause of the discolouration. It is now seeking bids from contractors to replace a section of the waterline in the next few weeks.

"The City of Mount Pearl understands the frustration of residents and appreciates their patience. We apologize that our attempts to solve this problem have not been successful to date," the statement read.

"We will be working as quickly as possible to have the work completed."