Man behind Mount Pearl standoff, fire, facing 9 charges

Justin Wiseman, the man behind a seven-hour stand off with police at a house in Mount Pearl — a house that was engulfed in flames two hours after the standoff ended — is now facing nine charges in connection with five separate incidents.

The incidents occurred between March 2 and 13, and include break-ins at Ultramar on Bay Bulls Road and at the NLC store on Kelsey Drive, as well as a robbery at Marie's Mini Mart in Mount Pearl.

Wiseman is also accused of arson in relation to the fire at 17 Jersey Ave., the home where the standoff occurred.

The standoff began when police arrived at the home around noon on March 13, according to neighbours on the quiet residential street off Park Avenue.

Three women were in the home with Wiseman and all left over the course of the day.

Wiseman yells as paramedics lift him into an ambulance outside 17 Jersey Ave. on March 13. (Sherry Vivian/CBC) At about 7 p.m., after seeing smoke billowing out of the house, police barged in and brought Wiseman out on a stretcher. He suffered minor injuries and was arrested on a parole warrant, but was not charged until April 5.

Wiseman appears in court again April 19 and will remain in custody until then.

Not his first run-in with police

Wiseman has been before the courts several times before.

In 2013, he was involved in a standoff with police at 74 Springdale Street, a house known for trouble.

He was also involved in the 2014 chapel riot at her Majesty's Penitentiary. Video surveillance showed Wiseman and a number of other inmates attacking convicted killer Kenny Green.

He was convicted and sentenced to just under seven months. Part of that sentence was related to an earlier incident of property damage in his cell.