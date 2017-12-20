The three biggest communities on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula besides St. John's have released their 2018 operating budgets, with all communities freezing tax rates from the year before.

Below are summaries of some of the highlights

Mount Pearl

The City of Mount Pearl presented its $58 million budget on Tuesday. The city says it shows one per cent growth over the previous budget, with a focus on cost containment.

Other highlights:

Tax rates unchanged, as well as rates and fees for municipal development permits, licences, and recreational programs.

Focuses on strict cost containment, while also ensuring the most effective delivery of municipal services.

Focus on reinvesting in snow clearing operations and fleet

Major infrastructure improvements planned for various streets throughout the city. Brings the total cost of ongoing capital and infrastructure projects to $34 million; About $12 million of that will be spent in 2018.

A strong debt ratio of 7.5 per cent.

A capital project for sewer separation to guarantee that sanitary and storm sewer lines flow to appropriate areas.

The continuation of the watershed management plan for the Waterford River.

The continuation of the senior citizens' 20 per cent property tax discount for those in need.

Paradise

In its $35.7-million budget, The Town of Paradise has decreased the cost of operations by 2.4 per cent from 2017.

Other highlights:

Residential and commercial mil rates at 6.8 and 11.5 respectively.

Town's debt-servicing ratio down to 6.7 percent, from 9.6 percent in 2015.

Waste Disposal Assistance Program will offer a rebate to assist with the cost to have residential septic tanks pumped.

$2 million for the upgrade to Clearview Heights.

$1.5 million for a roundabout at the intersection of Topsail Road / McNamara Drive / Clearview Heights.

$1.5 million for Phase 3 of Paradise Road upgrades.

Infrastructure Improvement Fee reduced from $3,000 to $2,500 for both residential and commercial builds and developments.

$500,000 to work with town sporting associations to leverage additional funding to assist in improvement of recreational facilities.

Conception Bay South

The Town of Conception Bay South also released its 2018 budget on Tuesday, which totals $38,367,749 and features the result of what council calls "tough decisions" given the economic climate and the fact that 2019 revenues may be down following municipal assessments.

Other highlights: