The latest race in provincial politics is officially on, as the writ has been dropped to fill a vacant seat in Mount Pearl North.

The election call comes after contentious legislation was passed in the House of Assembly on Friday, changing how elections work in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Due to the new rules, parties will now have eight days to secure candidates to run for the seat, and the byelection must be held on Nov. 21.

The seat was vacated by longtime Tory MHA Steve Kent, after he stepped down to take a high-paying job as chief administrative officer of Mount Pearl.