Voters in the Mount Pearl North district will pick a new MHA today, as all three parties and one independent look to fill the seat left vacant when former cabinet minister Steve Kent resigned from elected politics.

Liberal Jim Burton, PC candidate Jim Lester, the NDP's Nicole Keiley and Independent candidate Hudson Stratton are all vying for the seat.

Advance polling has already taken place, with 1,046 people out oi 9,975 registered voters deciding to mark their choice early.

Regular polls are open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and information about polling stations can be found on the Elections N.L. website.