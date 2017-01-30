A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, after police say he used a knife in an attack at a Mount Pearl home Sunday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a disturbance around 9 p.m.

Police said Monday the man had attacked two men with a knife.

One victim suffered serious, but non-threatening, injuries to his face and was taken to hospital, according to the RNC.

The second man was uninjured.

Officers arrested the 50-year-old man, who is a resident of Mount Pearl, in the area and he was held in custody overnight.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday on charges that also include assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.