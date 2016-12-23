A $250,000 lottery win has a Mount Pearl woman hanging up her Sobeys uniform.

Rhonda Doyle, a longtime Sobeys employee, won the money on a lottery ticket she scratched during her lunch break. She also earned the rest of the day off.

"I was shaking and everyone was so excited, there was no way I could work, so my boss told me to go home and let it all sink in," said Doyle, according to a press release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

Doyle, 59, said she plans to pay off her car, but the money will also let her retire.

"I have worked for more than 25 years with Sobeys. I was ready to retire last year but, financially, I needed to work for another year or two," she said, adding that she's finished now — well, soon. "I will see the store through Christmas, because it's so busy, and then I am done."

It's the third major lottery win in Newfoundland and Labrador this month.

Winnie Devereaux of Logy Bay won $675,000 on a Set For Life ticket on Dec. 11, while Karen Baker of Laurenceton won the top TAG prize, $100,000, on a Dec. 12 draw.