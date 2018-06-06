Mount Pearl food bank operators struggling to meet demand this spring

Mount Pearl's two food banks are busier than ever, and operators say they're struggling to meet demands.

At least 90 new families have signed up to receive support in recent months, according to the city's chief administrative officer Steve Kent.

Bob Lovett runs the food bank at the Mary Queen of the World Parish and said they can only afford to give out one food hamper per family each month.

Food hampers usually contain enough goods for a family to survive on for one week, according to Lovett.

"Compared to last year, i think we served something like 75 more families in the first four months on the year," he said.

"Everyday we're getting a new person, a lot are younger people, some of them are older people. that never availed of a food bank before. So, it's really hitting us you know."

Con Milmore runs the food bank at St. Peter's Parish and his small operation is feeling the pinch too.

He said they've handed out food hampers to 600 families since January.

"I mean you're looking at 6 and 7 people in a family," said Milmore.

"Unfortunately we can't give a family of eight enough food to hold them for a full month. It's impossible. We can't keep ahead of it."

Expensive affair

Milmore said running a food bank is tough, even with all the donations and support they receive.

"We're spending anywhere between $3,000 and $3,500 a month on stuff that isn't donated," said Milmore.

Both Lovett and Milmore said they want to help as many people as they can, regardless of their religious affiliation.

They both continue to rely on food and monetary donations, and are asking people to come forward to help those in need.