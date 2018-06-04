Mount Pearl oil spill spurs 'full inspection' by 3 levels of government

The City of Mount Pearl, Environment Canada and Service NL are all trying to figure out the source of an oil spill in Mount Pearl that closed a section of Power's Pond walking trail.

"A full inspection into the discovery of oil near Power's Pond is underway," reads a media release issued late Monday afternoon by the City of Mount Pearl.

It was Friday afternoon when reports of oil prompted municipal workers to check out a section of wetland in an area west of Power's Pond. The affected area is northeast of the intersection of Sagona and Dundee avenues in Donovan's Industrial Park.

Following that inspection, the city said, "all authorities were advised of the situation via the Oil Spill Notification Hotline," according to Monday's information.

No timeline for cleanup completion

City officials said they don't know when the cleanup will be finished and that the focus remains on figuring out where the oil came from.

EXP Services has been contracted to help with the containment and cleanup activities, according to the city.

The portion of Power's Pond walking trail affected by the spill will remain closed for now.

The City of Mount Pearl, Service NL and Environment Canada are trying to determine the cause. (CBC)

Samples have been gathered for testing, but no results are available yet, according to the information provided by Mount Pearl on Monday.

A news release from the city Friday said the previous two instances in 2015 and 2017 were "likely related to naturally occurring biological processes," and "no petroleum concentrations were detected in the areas tested."

