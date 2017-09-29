If you're the type of person who likes going to yard sales or thrift stores, there's a special event in Mount Pearl Saturday that you might be interested in.

The city has organized a neighbourhood curbside giveaway to encourage residents to put out unwanted, reusable bulk items in front of their properties for others to take — for free.

Starting at 10 a.m., people living in Zone 5 of the city (which includes Park Avenue, Smallwood Drive and all streets that connect in between), can put out their items with a sign that says "free", and anyone can cruise the area and take whatever catches their eye.

If items aren't taken on Saturday, the city wants Zone 5 residents to bring them back inside, and then bring them out again on Sunday to be picked with the rest of their bulk trash. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

If items are not sold by 3 p.m., the city wants Zone 5 residents to bring them back inside their homes. Then, on Sunday they can bring them back outside for the city's annual bulk-garbage pickup.

"People are picking through the garbage anyway, and in many cases leaving a mess on people's lawns," Deputy Mayor Jim Locke told the St. John's Morning Show. "So we said, 'Well, why don't we do this in an organized fashion and put the good stuff out first?'"

Rules

Used toilets, mattresses, bedding and products that do not meet product safety standards, such as old baby strollers, should not be put at the curb.

Items that are allowed include furniture, appliances, tools, clothes, and construction supplies.

Locke asks that people be respectful of other's property while they are out picking, and to not take anything unless there is a sign saying it's free.

"By 3 p.m. if no one wants it, bring it back in and then put out bulk trash with items for pickup on Sunday," Locke said "Ultimately, we want to reduce the stuff that's going to the landfill site."

Full details on the curbside giveaway can be found on the City of Mount Pearl's website.