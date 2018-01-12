A Mount Pearl couple has decided to take the lump sum payment in a Set for Life lottery win and will use the $675,000 to pay for their daughter's education and treat themselves to a few perks, including a vacation.

Paul Boland bought the winning scratch ticket on Saturday, his 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday to me," he joked as he and his wife Reta picked up their winnings from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation on Friday.

The couple took some time to make up their mind on whether they would choose the lump sum or $1,000 a week for 25 years, which would have added up to about $1.3 million.

"We really thought hard about it all week long," said Reta, adding that they got professional advice. "And I think this morning it just came to — this is what's going to be right for us."

Bill payments and a big bike

The couple — he's an account manager with an electrical supply company, she works with the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union — has two daughters.

"We told both of them we had something serious to talk about and we sprung the news on them and we told our oldest daughter that she no longer had to worry about her student loan," said Reta.

"For any parent to tell them you don't have to worry, your education is paid for, it was wonderful."

Paul, who plans to take early retirement, will buy a big motorcycle.

"Hey, it's his therapy so, if he enjoys being off on it, that's fantastic. I've got my gardening," said Reta who is "fantasizing about what to do with the backyard."

They'll also take a vacation in the spring, "somewhere warm."