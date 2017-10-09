A man was arrested in Mount Pearl on Sunday night after an incident that saw several police vehicles swarm Sunrise Avenue.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they received a report of a person with a weapon around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Residents of the area reported hearing gunshots, but police have not yet confirmed that shots were fired.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police have also not yet confirmed what kind of weapon the man allegedly had.

He was held in custody for a court appearance Monday.

