Four senior citizens are still living inside a former personal-care home near Mount Carmel, eight months after its licence to operate was revoked by Eastern Health.

Families of three current or former residents say they were told by the owners it is no longer a seniors home — it is now a boarding house.

And that means the health authority no longer has jurisdiction.

Among the residents at Riverside Country Manor is a 96-year-old man who never left the home.

"I don't understand that," said Brian Nolan, nephew of that resident.

"Eastern Health, it's just a way for them to clear themselves of the home. There's nobody who checks on these people anymore."

Brian Nolan's 96-year-old uncle still lives at Riverside Country Manor. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Under provincial law, a personal-care home has a minimum of five residents.

A home with fewer residents can be considered a private boarding home, which is not governed by Eastern Health and does not require oversight from any provincial body.

'Please go'

On Tuesday morning, a group of cats lingered and played outdoors, while the building's signage sat on the ground near a garbage box.

When a CBC reporter knocked on the home's door, a female voice from behind the door advised him to leave: "You're on private property. Please go."

Moments later, Nolan walked across the road and agreed to an interview.

The sign for Riverside Country Manor now sits outside on the ground, near some garbage. The home was stripped of its personal care licence in July. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

After Riverside Country Manor closed, Eastern Health gave the six residents the option of either moving to a different personal-care home or being discharged from the authority's oversight and remaining at Riverside Country Manor.

Some, like Nolan's uncle, opted to stay and live out their remaining years in their home community.

According to Nolan, his uncle pays $1,950 a month to stay there — his entire pension and then some.

Licence pulled last July

Last July, Eastern Health said the decision to revoke the home's licence was made because of significant non-compliance with the personal-care home operational standards, but did not provide specifics.

As CBC News reported on Monday, government documents and inspection reports outlined a litany of alleged issues at the Mount Carmel home.

CBC News obtained those records through access to information.

One of the problems noted in Eastern Health's reports on the home was a pack of feral cats living outside the building. As of Tuesday, those cats remained. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

That list included delays getting medical care for a resident, failure to change soiled clothing, and "disrespectful and abusive behaviour" towards Eastern Health staff.

Between 2015 and 2016, copious complaints were made about, among other problems, a pack of feral cats living outside, the home smelling like urine, and issues with patient care.

Advertising for more residents

While Riverside Country Manor currently has fewer than five residents, there was an advertisement for the home in the local church bulletin as recently as March 5.

"Healthy dining, active living, housekeeping, high speed internet," the ad reads. "Private and semi-private rooms available. Washrooms in all bedrooms."

While Eastern Health is no longer monitoring the home, the authority said it would investigate if there was evidence the building housed five or more residents.