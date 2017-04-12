Police in St. John's have charged a motorcycle driver who sped off at 200 km/h when they tried to stop the bike.

The driver was clocked going 150 km/h on the Outer Ring Road, in the Allandale Road area, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers on the highway turned on their sirens, but the motorcycle didn't stop - and instead sped up to 200 km/h for a short distance.

The motorcycle weaved around other vehicles, before heavy traffic blocked the way.

The driver was charged with dangerous driving and flight from police before being released for a later court appearance.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary impounded the motorcycle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the RNC.