The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are looking for help identifying a man who robbed a Village Mall jewelry store on Thursday.

Police responded to a call Oct. 19 at about 4:30 p.m. at Charm Diamond Centre in the Village Mall in St. John's.

A man wearing a motorcycle helmet entered the store with a firearm, demanding jewelry. Nobody was hurt, but according to an RNC release, the man made off with an "undisclosed" amount of merchandise of "significant value."

The man is described as being 5-7" to 5-10", Caucasian and of average build. He was wearing dark, baggy clothes and a silver motorcycle helmet with blue markings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.