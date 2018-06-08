Motorcyclist flees police, loses control of machine and gets arrested

A man was arrested after he tried to get away from police and lost control of his motorcycle in St. John's Thursday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was spotted operating in an erratic manner and without a rear licence plate in the Thorburn Road area.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer decided not to pursue due to public safety concerns, and instead passed the information on to other officers.

A short time later, another officer saw the same motorcycle at a cul-de-sac off Mews Place.

That officer tried to stop the driver, who tried to flee, but lost control of the motorcycle in an intersection.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on a slew of charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police, operating without insurance, operating without registration, having no rear plate, racing on a highway and having defective equipment.

He was held overnight to appear in provincial court Friday morning.

His motorcycle was also impounded.

