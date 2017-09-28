A 65-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Avalon Peninsula on Wednesday.

Holyrood RCMP tweeted that he died when his bike went off the Trans-Canada Highway in the eastbound lane sometime before 4 p.m. near Butter Pot Provincial Park.

Police are still investigating.

At scene of single motocycle crash near Butterpot Park east lane. Expect slowdowns. Uk injuries. — @RcmpHolyrood

Sadly a 65 year old man succumbed to injuries resulting from his single vehicle MC crash this afternoon near Butterpot on the TCH. SUI. — @RcmpHolyrood