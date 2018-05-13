This Mother's Day, I'm so glad I didn't give up my kids

By Brooke Humber

Editor's note: 'Brooke Humber' is a pseudonym. CBC agreed to withhold her real name in order to protect her children's privacy.



There are no words in this world that can explain how much it means to me to be a mother.

My heart aches with the love I have for children. Not just my own, but every child I have ever had a chance to get to know.

I love to listen to their stories, their jibber-jabber about something that made them happy that day.

It warms my heart just to sit and talk with them. If I could, I would spend my life surrounded only by their smiles.

That's something I thought I would never say.

My mother was just 18 when I was born, with no partner and no family support. She wasn't able to care for me the way she wanted to.

She thought it would be best if someone else took care of me, so she arranged for another family to take me in. They became my legal guardians.

Life was tough in foster care

That was the year my life changed. I don't have memories of fun days with friends, or family outings.

My time as a child was taken away at the age of eight. I had to learn the hard way that Santa wasn't real.

I was the oldest, so that meant I had to take care of wrapping and putting the presents under the tree for the younger ones. Not because our parents were absent or working — just because they didn't want to do it.

That didn't crush me, though. It was what came after that Christmas, when I turned nine.

Two of the author's children hang out. (Submitted )

I now had responsibilities. I had things to do, and the other children in the house to worry about.

If I wanted to go out and enjoy the sun, I had lists of chores to do beforehand. The rules for me were so strict that getting time outside was very rare.

I would wash a sinkload of dishes for the second time in a row because my foster mom said the water wasn't hot enough the first time — even though my little hands where already beet-red.

I remember looking out the window, over the sink, as the other kids were out in the yard playing tag, or digging up dirt. They were allowed to be kids. I wasn't.

I longed for the day to come that I could join them outside, but it never came.

I was always stuck inside cooking, washing clothes and so much more.

Everything in me hurt

My guardians told me I would have had a harsh life if I were still living with my biological family. I was told they smoked weed and would let their kids use dirt bikes and four-wheelers and other things my foster family didn't approve of.

This family was never my own. They made sure to let me know that I wasn't blood. I was the only child who had to do chores. I wasn't allowed to watch TV, but they were.

The author's children get ready to head outside to play. (Submitted )

I didn't know that was different from other families until I met my best friend and got to spend time with his family.

Everything in me hurt.

I don't resent my mother for giving me up, though. I think I can understand some of her reasons.

Thinking about giving up my own children

My own life hit rock bottom not too long ago.

I was in a position where I felt I wasn't the mom that my children needed. I was living on my own with no supports. I felt someone else might be a better mother than I was.

My mental health took such a beating that I started planning a future for my own kids to live with someone else.

It was at that point I knew I needed to get hold of my life and take control again.

I wasn't going to put my kids through the pain that I experienced, having my birth mother spend time with me when it was convenient for her or if my foster mother said it was OK for her to visit.

Treats for the author's children. (Submitted )

Having that reminder every time you watch your mom drive away without you is a heartbreak I didn't want my children to experience.

That is a pain that no matter how hard you try to forgive them, it never eases or goes away.

You learn to live with the constant reminder that your mother gave you up, and it just sits on your heart.

Flowers, kisses, cuddles

But this Mother's Day, instead of being in pain and hurting from the ghosts of my past, I will enjoy every moment I get to spend with my children. The flowers, kisses, cuddles—and the best part—the unlimited amount of hugs and love.

The author plays footsie with her children. (Submitted)

I have four who look up to me and make me smile every second of every day, and I know now that no matter what life wants to throw my way, I've got it.

I know I'm doing something right in this world by showing them the unconditional love of a mother.

So I want to tell you to enjoy your Mother's Day, and be sure to show your love to whoever stood you up and kissed your boo-boos when you fell and scraped your knee for the hundredth time. Because you may not remember, but she had moments when she felt like giving up, too. But she didn't.