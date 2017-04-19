A business in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was completely flattened by fire early Wednesday morning, as firefighters remain at the scene trying to contain the flames.

Firefighters were called to the Mother Wood Timber Mart, on Kelland Drive, around 2:45 a.m.

The building is a complete loss, and firefighters are dousing nearby warehouses in an attempt to keep the flames from spreading.

After a temporary road closure, RCMP have reopened Kelland Drive to traffic.

There's no word on the cause of the fire, but there are no injuries.

The building, constructed in 2013, is currently on the market, listed for just under $4.5 million.

Mother Wood Timbermart fire

Mother Wood Timber Mart in Happy Valley-Goose Bay fully engulfed by flames early Wednesday morning. (Bailey White/CBC)

Mother Wood Timbermart fire

RCMP have blocked off Kelland Drive, while firefighters continue to battle back flames at the Mother Wood Timber Mart. (Bailey White/CBC)

With files from Bailey White