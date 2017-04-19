A business in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was completely flattened by fire early Wednesday morning, as firefighters remain at the scene trying to contain the flames.

Firefighters were called to the Mother Wood Timber Mart, on Kelland Drive, around 2:45 a.m.

Mother Wood a complete loss. Firefighters trying to save nearby warehouses #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/RkqOSHU4SJ — @baileywhite

The building is a complete loss, and firefighters are dousing nearby warehouses in an attempt to keep the flames from spreading.

After a temporary road closure, RCMP have reopened Kelland Drive to traffic.

Mother Wood hardware store in Happy Valley-Goose Bay engulfed in flames #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/S7cFjyhRj2 — @baileywhite

There's no word on the cause of the fire, but there are no injuries.

The building, constructed in 2013, is currently on the market, listed for just under $4.5 million.

Mother Wood Timber Mart in Happy Valley-Goose Bay fully engulfed by flames early Wednesday morning. (Bailey White/CBC)