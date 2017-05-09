One day in April, a Newfoundland mom of three boys overdosed and survived. The next week, she injected heroin, and wasn't so lucky.

Niki Chapman, 39, died — the second person on the northeast Avalon known to have fatally overdosed on fentanyl.

Chapman puts a human face on the tragic consequences of a deadly painkiller that's reached Canada's most easterly province.

"I was mad. Very mad. As a parent, you can't do anything about that type of thing," her father, Jim Chapman, told CBC News on Monday.

'When you're sticking that needle in your arm or you're snorting it up your nose, just think, it might be your last time.' - Jim Chapman

"I had a hint that she had an addiction problem and drugs and pills. It started with painkillers and stuff, and just got worse and worse … It just crushed us."

As of Monday, Eastern Health said 18 people had overdosed. Two have been confirmed as fatal. However, police and others who provide outreach support say the number of overdoses is likely much higher.

Daughter used drugs to zone out

Jim Chapman spoke by phone while travelling from Newfoundland to Alberta, where he lives. He came to the province to attend his daughter's funeral.

He said Niki Chapman "just didn't know how to deal" with family and relationship issues, and had been struggling with drugs.

Drugs, he said, was "her way of zoning out to try and kill the emotional pain that was going on in her life."

Jim Chapman's son called him at 5 a.m. on April 26, while he was getting ready to work, and told him the bad news.

"That crushed us. Being so far away."

The RNC temporarily blocked off a section of Empire Avenue in St. John's on April 26, after Niki Chapman was found dead inside the home. (Curtis Rumbolt/CBC)

Police confirmed later that day that a 39-year-old woman died of a fentanyl-related overdose. She was found unresponsive in a home on Empire Avenue.

In speaking with police officers, Chapman said it seems as though there's no way to stop the deadly grip of fentanyl.

"They can't stop it. And it's coming. It's coming to Newfoundland now and these poor people … these poor people that need help with addiction problems, a lot of them are going to die."

Insp. Paul Woodruff and Sgt. Steve Knight told reporters two weeks ago they believe fentanyl was the cause of the second fatality among recent overdoses. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Chapman said the family has not yet received the results of his daughter's toxicology report.

Sons don't understand what's happening

He said he doesn't know where his daughter got the drugs, but that she went to St. John's from her home in Holyrood days earlier to be with friends.

"A lot of these people are sharing needles, passing it on," he explained. "It's hard to track who the person is bringing it. Police know who's bringing it but I don't think they have the resources or help to stop it."

Niki Chapman leaves behind three boys under the age of 11. Their grandfather says they're doing OK, but don't fully understand what's happening.

His advice for others in his situation is to never give up on their loved ones, to stay with them and provide support.

"When you're sticking that needle in your arm or you're snorting it up your nose, just think, it might be your last time."

The Chapman family is asking that donations be made to any drug awareness charity, in lieu of flowers.