A mother and her partner have been found not guilty of unlawfully confining her 13-year-old daughter in St. John's back in June 2014.

The couple said the young teen was on Oxycontin at the time, so they kept her in their apartment and called police for the girl's own safety.

Just told the couple was married at the time, so the man would be the girl's step-daughter. Because of ban, can't used names. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/qSyI9KpOej — @glenn_payette

Their identities are withheld due to a publication ban on the case.

iPhone video taken by the 13-year-old accusing her mom and her mom's partner of unlawfully confining her in an apartment was shown in court during the trial in March 2016.

A neighbour called 911 when she heard the commotion, and a police officer who arrived at the scene testified the 13-year-old did not appear to be under the influence of any kind of drug, and didn't live at the apartment.

Therefore, he concluded the woman and her partner did not have lawful custody of the girl and couldn't confine her.

At provincial court in St. John's Friday morning, a judge ruled the couple was not guilty of the unlawful confinement charge.