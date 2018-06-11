Bearded dragon safe after trailer fire in Paradise

A home was badly damaged and a bearded dragon was rescued by firefighters after a daytime fire in Paradise Monday.

A call about a fire at the trailer home on Cedar Drive came in at 12:01 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said.

The fire was out about 20 minutes later, said St. John's Regional Fire Department platoon Chief Rick DeHann, but there was significant damage to the home.

Fire and police officials are investigating the cause of the fire. (Arthur Craig Green)

"The building materials are not as beefy as a regular-build house," DeHann said. And with a smaller structure like this, fire can spread more quickly, he added.

As well, the home's roof was built over the existing structure so firefighters had to open that up to gain access to the home and ensure there were no remaining hot spots.

Items are removed from a home on Cedar Drive in Paradise after the fire caused significant damage. (Arthur Craig Green)

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, police said, and DeHann confirmed that there were no injuries.

A bearded dragon was rescued from the home by firefighters, he said, and appears to be doing fine.

RNC fire investigators are still on the scene to determine the fire's cause, and traffic in the area is back to normal.