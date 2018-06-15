Asked and paid: Most NAPE members that wanted severance payout by Q1 to get it

The provincial government says 3,400 core public servants will get their severance payments — totalling $35.7 million — by the end of the June.

That means 96 per cent of members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) who wanted their money in the first quarter of 2018-2019 will receive it.

The remaining eligible employees that requested first quarter payments, will get them by the end of September, or the end of the second quarter.

Core workers are those who work directly for the government. The numbers released Friday afternoon by the government don't apply to non-core employees, who work for the different health authorities, the NLC, as examples, or other agencies, boards and commissions.

The government's fiscal year starts April 1.

A recent contract between the provincial government and NAPE offered early severance payouts to anyone with more than a year of service. Severance for current employees is now tied to how many years they've worked, but will be capped at 20 weeks.

The employees will get one week of pay for each year of service. That means an employee with 10 years service will get 10 weeks pay.

Q1 payment was in doubt

It was in late April that Finance Minister Tom Osborne warned that not everyone who wanted their money within the first quarter would receive it, as government was swamped with requests.

"It's not something where we just put a name into a computer and the computer will tell us how much you can expect in your severance payout," Osborne said at the time.

"It's real people doing this as a job, and they can only handle a certain volume of requests."

Jerry Earle, president of NAPE, had said his union's members had been processing the large volume of severance payouts and they've been overwhelmed by the number of requests. (CBC)

On Friday, Osborne praised "the efforts of staff and their consummate professionalism to get this accomplished. I also thank the NAPE membership for their patience and understanding as this process continues to unfold."

In total, government is expected to pay out $250 million in severance, but argues getting it off the books sooner than later will end up saving $25 million a year.

