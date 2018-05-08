18 months after flooding, Morrisville still waits for repairs

What you remember most clearly is the sound, according to Tracey Drew.

Appliances flipping over in the basement; water roaring through your property "like Niagara Falls."

"It's just something you just don't forget. And it's hard to get over," she said.

Eighteen months later, the sheds and cars which were washed away have been cleaned and repaired. But one reminder of the devastation that the remnants of Hurricane Matthew brought remains: the temporary river crossing and dirt road that Morrisville has been forced to use ever since.

Trucks, patios and building siding piled up at the bridge in Morrisville after flooding struck the community in October 2016. (Tracey Drew/Facebook)

"It's a constant reminder of what happened. Every time you walk past it, or if anyone visits, they go, 'Oh my, this looks so different," said Drew.

"You might hopefully forget it, somewhat, if you could just walk over that bridge instead of that temporary culvert."

Not quick enough

Workers from Goobie's Equipment and Contracting in Clarenville arrived in Morrisville last week to start work on a new, permanent bridge over the river that cuts through the town.

It's expected to be complete in six to eight weeks — not soon enough for Andy Kendell, the town's mayor.

A resident of Morrisville shows the height of flooding in his basement after the remnants of Hurricane Matthew hit the community in October 2016. (CBC)

"Here we are, in 2018, and it's just starting," he said. "We had a beautiful little community. It was all we had … and we got wiped out overnight, and we've been waiting for two years to get everything back to normal."

Kendell says the provincial government did not release the first tenders for the bridge reconstruction until April 2017, and then the process was delayed due to an error in the winning bid.

Mayor Andy Kendall says the flooding in his community in 2016 was not solely because of the rain from Hurricane Matthew, but also because a culvert upstream was blocked. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That meant work didn't start until this April.

"It was emergency funding, so, you know, it's kind of long in my book," he said. "It was an emergency. We wanted the work done … needed the work done."

The provincial government did not reply to questions from CBC on Monday.

More than a bridge

Drew says the old crossing, which she called "Brook Bridge" growing up, was Morrisville's answer to a town square.

"It was almost like a focal point of the community. It was where everybody gathered," she said. "Every Sunday morning, all the men would be gathered on the bridge, kind of leaning over the rail looking out the bay, and having their Sunday yarn."

Tracey Drew says people in her town have become uneasy since the flooding, and now find themselves worried during rainfall and storms. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That makes it even more painful to see the bridge washed away, and a temporary crossing put up in its place.

Mayor Kendell — who lives directly across from the construction zone — says the town can take another step forward once the bridge is rebuilt.

"My wife, and my brother's wife, they're all nervous women every time you get heavy rain now. My wife stayed up all one night … watching the river, make sure it wasn't coming too high. So the nerves are still bad," he said.

"Hopefully … by the end of the summer, everything will look natural again and we'll start to forget about the flood. I'm hoping."