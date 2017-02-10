Powerful pain medication believed to be morphine and hydro-morphone, as well as a quantity of what's believed to be ecstasy, were seized Thursday in an investigation in central Newfoundland, RCMP say.

On Thursday, Grand Falls-Windsor police stopped a vehicle as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A 56-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was released from custody to appear in provincial court at a later date.

In a subsequent investigation later that day, police seized a quantity of what they believe is ecstasy, or molly, and arrested two others in Grand Falls-Windsor, also for trafficking in a controlled substance.

They were released to appear in court at a later date. Police did not provide information about their gender or ages.