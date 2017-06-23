Four people were injured when a car struck a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway on the outskirts of St. John's Thursday night.

The vehicle struck the moose around 10:20 p.m. near the Foxtrap weigh scales, according to the RCMP.

The four people inside suffered non-serious injuries, and the car was demolished. A second vehicle went off the road, but the driver was unharmed.

Police said Friday a pet dog also escaped from the demolished car, but was later recovered.

According to the RCMP it was foggy at the time of the crash, and that section of highway was cleared within a few hours.