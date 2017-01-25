Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating a possible moose poaching incident on a community walking trail on Newfoundland's west coast.

The enforcement office in Corner Brook got a call on Jan. 23 about possible poaching on a trail near Margaret Bowater Park.

Wildlife officers, as well as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, found the area where two moose — one with injuries — had been seen.

According to a release, wildlife officials believe the injuries described by the witness are consistent with gunshot wounds.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement office or Crime Stoppers.