A moose was tranquilized and taken away by conservation officers Wednesday afternoon after it ended up in the waters of Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's.

The animal was in the water for more than 45 minutes, as conservation officers watched from the shore, worried the moose would tire out and eventually drown.

Moose at Quidi Vidi getting over the dam. pic.twitter.com/jNNVgR4uIe — @nagafs

After they set out in a boat, hoping to coax the animal toward the shore, the moose emerged from the water.

It ducked behind the tanks at the far end of the lake, where officers were able to tranquilize it and carry it out on a large stretcher.

Using a winch to help drag the moose out of the tank enclosure pic.twitter.com/9J5l3edhU5 — @PeterCBC

A spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said the moose was taken to a safe spot outside the city and that officers stayed with the animal until it woke up.