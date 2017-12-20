You can bottle or barbeque it, shred it or stew it, but this winter, why not try lighting your moose meat on fire?

It might be a little different, but it's easier than it looks — and it looks pretty impressive.

Tony Chubbs' moose flambé recipe

½ lb moose tenderloin

3-4 strips Bacon

Toothpicks

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

⅛ cup brandy

¼ cup mushrooms

1 onion

3 cloves garlic

1 tsp butter

4-5 drops Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp cornstarch

¼ cup water

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°C.

Form the tenderloin into a circular shape. Wrap strips of bacon around the outside edge, leaving the top and bottom uncovered. Secure bacon in place with toothpicks.

Sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides, to taste.

Toothpicks are used to secure bacon to the moose. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Cover the bottom of an oven-safe pan in olive oil. Heat on high until oil is hot.

Place tenderloin in centre of hot pan. Cover and sear 2 to 3 minutes. Flip meat and repeat.

Put pan and tenderloin into the oven. Cook to desired doneness — approximately 15 minutes for medium-well.

Take pan out of the oven and place back on stove on high heat.

Warm brandy in microwave until it starts to bubble. Pour evenly over moose. Stand back and ignite with barbeque lighter. Flames will shoot up about two-and-a-half feet. Keep pan on stove and let the flame burn out.

Reduce heat to medium. Remove tenderloin from pan, keeping the pan on the stove.

Add mushrooms, diced garlic, diced onion and butter. Cook until onions and garlic caramelize.

To serve, the jus is poured over the sliced tenderloin. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Add Worcestershire Sauce. Mix, making sure to scrape brown bits from the sides and bottom of pan.

Combine cornstarch and water. Pour into pan and stir. Cook until lightly thickened.

Drizzle jus over sliced tenderloin. Serves four.

Recipe history

Tony Chubbs created the recipe so it can be achieved at home in a standard kitchen.

He doesn't cook on a gas range, so he's had to adapt from a conventional flambé.

Tony Chubbs is an avid gardner and president of the Labrador Hunting and Fishing Association. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"Usually it's done with a cognac or a brandy and it's tossed in a pan where the vapours slip over the edge of the pan and hit propane and it catches fire," he said.

Instead, Chubbs uses a microwave. He heats the brandy, then pours it on top.

"I use a barbeque lighter, and just a flick and it ignites," he said.

It's taken a lot of trial and error to get the recipe down pat.

At first, he gripped a fire extinguisher. Now, when entertaining, he gets his guests to hold one as a joke.

Moose is a lean meat. It's wrapped in bacon to add fat and then seared to seal in the juices. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The president of the Labrador Hunting and Fishing Association and an avid gardener, Chubbs aims to to get as much of of his meal from the land as possible.

He and his wife picked the mushrooms he used when cooking for the CBC, and his daughter harvested the moose.

"Under an hour and you've got a beautiful meal served with a lot of local ingredients," he said. "Quite healthy, very lean and very delicious, of course."